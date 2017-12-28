Broncos to honor former all-pro tackle Ryan Clady on Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Ryan Clady, who was one of the best offensive lineman in Broncos history, will be honored during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced Thursday that Clady will serve as the coin toss captain and will be recognized on the field during a first-quarter break.

Clady started every game for the Broncos for his first five seasons before suffering season-ending injuries during the Broncos Super Bowl runs in 2013 and 2015.

The Broncos traded Clady to the New York Jets in 2016 and he appeared in nine games that season.

He announced his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 1.

Clady made four Pro Bowls with the Broncos and was a three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection.