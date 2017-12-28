10 marijuana dispensary employees formally charged for ‘looping’

DENVER – Ten people arrested earlier this month for allegedly selling illegal amounts of marijuana to undercover officers have been formally charged, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Five of the people face felony charges for marijuana distribution of more than four ounces. The other five face misdemeanor distribution of more than once ounce of marijuana, the district attorney’s office said.

Denver police raided multiple licensed marijuana dispensaries on Dec. 14 – including multiple Sweet Leaf locations that were reportedly closed with notices saying licenses have been suspended.

A spokesman for the city department of excise and licenses said 26 licenses, including retail and medical marijuana, cultivation facilities and one medical marijuana-infused product facility were suspended.

At least 13 total people were arrested. Of those 13, ten now face charges.

Facing felony marijuana distribution charges are: Stuart Walker, Krystal Mauro, Leeanne Henley, Natalie Betters, and Deann Miller.

It is a class 4 felony in Colorado.

Meanwhile Christopher Arneson, Cassidy Thomas, Joseph Gerlick, Andrea Cutrer, and Devin Waigand are facing misdemeanor distribution charges.

The Sweet Leaf stores at which the alleged illegal sales occurred are located at 15200 East Sixth Avenue in Aurora, 5100 West 38th Avenue, 2609 Walnut Street, 4400 East Evans Avenue, 7200 East Smith Road and 4125 Elati Street.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.