Utah deputy punches through frozen pond to rescue boy

NEW HARMONY, Utah -- A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to rescue a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse says the boy was chasing his dog at about 5 p.m. Monday when another child saw him fall through the ice on a pond in New Harmony north of St. George.

He says sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Thompson broke a path through the ice until he was close enough to dive in and locate the boy about 25 feet from the shoreline.

Crouse says the boy was airlifted to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George where his condition has not been released. Authorities believe the boy was in the cold water for about 30 minutes.

Thompson appeared with cuts on his forearms and says he spent about two minutes breaking through the ice before locating the boy underneath it.

Thompson was treated for symptoms of hypothermia and cuts and bruises.

He says he lost feeling in some of his fingers Christmas night but that sensation returned Tuesday morning.

Thompson says he hopes to return to work later this week or early next week.