Three day warming trend then a weekend change

DENVER -- Winds of change for the next 3 days with a warming trend. Downsloping winds force highs to 46 in Denver, Boulder. I'm keeping Fort Collins 10 degrees cooler at 36.

We'll start with a touch of fog then go partly cloudy. Same for Thursday.

The Mountains stay partly sunny turning mostly cloudy. Gusty 20-60mph winds above treeline. No significant snow until maybe Sunday.

I'm forecasting a change to the weekend forecast. Saturday is benign. But, a cold front now looks to hit Sunday-Monday. That drops highs into the 20s both days with single digits at night. We could see light snow across the Front Range on Sunday morning.

New Year's Eve Forecast: -2 at midnight, partly cloudy.

