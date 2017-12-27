SWAT, sheriff’s office at barricade situation in Evergreen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Authorities responded to a barricade situation in Evergreen on Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect is barricaded inside a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road, officials said.

Authorities believe the suspect has access to a sword or firearm.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a report of a disturbance around 1 a.m. There were four people inside the home originally, but now just the suspect remains.

The other three people inside the home sustained minor injuries but none were transported, authorities said.

Buffalo Park Road is closed at the high school. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office said that SWAT is also on the scene but that the suspect is not a danger to the public.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest as we get it.