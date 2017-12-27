× Suspect in deadly shooting at Colorado Springs Kmart may be traveling with a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was shot and killed at a Kmart store in Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened at the store in the 3000 block of North Nevada Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

KRDO reported when officers arrived, they found one person wounded from gunfire. That person was taken to the hospital and police later posted on Twitter they were involved in a death investigation related to this case.

Police were looking for a man who was possibly traveling with a child. No other suspect description was available yet.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.