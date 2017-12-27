× Strong wind pushes cold air east and warms Denver by more than 40 degrees

DENVER — Strong wind Wednesday pushed the cold air to the east and warmed the metro areas by some 40 degrees compared to Tuesday’s highs near 10.

First, the wind was incredible near Boulder and areas west of Denver. An 83 mph wind gust was recorded just west of Boulder into the canyon.

That wind was able to push the cold air we’ve felt off to the east. Here’s the warm-up from Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to Wednesday at the same time.

Check out how much temperatures have changed from Tuesday. That's a 40-degree warm-up for Denver from 4 pm Tue to 4 pm Wed.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/VbNjIZxr6l — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 27, 2017

The wind will continue through Thursday and that will mean another warm day on tap. The morning temperatures will be much warmer, in the 20s, and the afternoon will return to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meanwhile, the mountains will have some isolated snow showers overnight on the highest peaks. Accumulation will be limited to the highest spots and will be relatively light.

Speaking of snow, a weekend system will bring snow chances back to the metro area. Saturday into Sunday another push of cold air will arrive and that may squeeze out some snowfall for New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day will be a chilly one with a chance of snow.

