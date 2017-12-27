People around the world watch eaglets hatch on live ‘eagle cam’

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Harriet the Eagle is keeping her two eaglets warm in her nest near Fort Myers, Florida Wednesday night.

The first eaglet was born Tuesday night. People around the world were watching the live camera when she stood up and revealed the eaglet had hatched.

Then on Wednesday the second eaglet hatched.

They’re named E10 and E11.

Harriet’s mate is named M15.

People around the world watched earlier this year when Harriet hatched another eaglet, E9.

Harriet has nested in the Fort Meyers area since 2006.

