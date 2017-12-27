Passengers detail moments when train car tipped over on Georgetown Loop Railroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN, Colo. -- There were more than 30 people on board a car that derailed along the Georgetown Loop Railroad Tuesday afternoon. Passengers call it a scary moment.

FOX31 talked to a family of seven7, including two kids who were on the car when it snapped off of its wheels and tipped over.

“We were super excited,” Passenger Erin Doty said.

The family headed up to Georgetown for what they thought was going to be a fun day.

Doty told FOX31 that about a minute into the ride, the train started to get a little bumpy and rock back and forth.

Doty's dad, Earl Croy, said, “It would take you up off of the bench, it was that jarring.”

Doty said everybody started to shuffle around.

Croy said, “The train just started to veer off and then before I knew it, it toppled over.”

Croy's wife said it felt like she was dumped. Pictures afterwards show the car on its side. The family said everyone on board walked away OK.

“Kids are screaming, people are crying, it was scary," Doty said.

The family is now back home safe and sound.

“Our guardian angels were definitely with us.”

They also say they'll never forget the year they took a trip up to Georgetown.

“It will be a topic of conversation for Christmases to come."