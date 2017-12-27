Parker sues Douglas County over waste facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- The town of Parker is now suing Douglas County because of a proposed waste transfer facility.

That facility is set to go in what is now grassy fields near the corner of South Chambers Road and Grasslands Drive, on the border of Douglas County.

“This whole trash transfer facility needs to just stop,” said Mitch Maulik, who lives across the street from where the facility could be built. “The process needs to stop. It does not belong in this neighborhood.

“That's going to attract all kinds of rodents and vermin and birds. There isn't anything positive about it for the area.”

But Scott Eden, the C.E.O. of Mountain Waste & Recycling, the company that wants to build the transfer facility, disagrees.

“It's a fully enclosed facility -- state of the art,” Eden said. “It's like nothing Colorado has ever seen.”

Eden said the facility would allow local waste trucks to make drop-offs closer to their route, rather than driving more than 30 miles each way to Denver. Instead, larger trucks would make fewer of those trips. And it would increase the availability of recycling in Parker and other areas.

The proposed facility is similar to one that’s already built in Cherry Creek, according to Eden.

“They don't have a rat issue,” Eden said. “They don't have infestation of vermin. There's no smell. We're talking about the same thing, only we're enclosing ours totally.”

“Bottom line, the town is not supportive,” said Jason Rogers, Parker’s Deputy Director of Community Development. “We've communicated this since the very first days of the onset of this project.”

Now the future of that project lies in court.

Douglas County’s spokeswoman says the county’s attorneys are currently reviewing the lawsuit.