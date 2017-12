Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- One rural Colorado fire chief says his volunteer fire department is now low on supplies to put out the flames.

He also says his crews are stretched extremely thin.

The problem has been recent oil well fires in Weld County.

The fire chief in New Raymer says they need some help. They're concerned about the growing number of oil-related sites.

