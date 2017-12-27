× Man convicted of sexual assault in retrial gets 8 years to life in prison

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has been found guilty in his retrial for sexual assault.

Adrian Parra-Hernandez, 51, had his 2012 conviction in the case overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals.

But he was just convicted on two counts of sexual assault and public indecency for raping an unconscious woman in Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley in April 2011.

The court sentenced Parra-Hernandez to an indeterminate sentence of eight years to life in prison.

He was originally convicted in June 2012 and later sentenced to 16 years to life in prison. Last year, however, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the sentence after the court determined his Miranda rights were not properly given.

“This case took several years because of the retrial that occurred,” Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said. “I know it was difficult for all who were involved, especially the victim, but we’re pleased with the final outcome of sending the defendant to prison and finding justice for the woman he assaulted.”