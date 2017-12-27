Ice Castle in Dillon opening Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLON, Colo. -- The Ice Castle is getting ready to open in Dillon!

The giant castle opens Thursday, Dec. 28 and is located in Dillon Town Park - it stands a whooping 15-25 feet tall and covers almost three-quarters of an acre.

Although it's open during the day on the weekends, the castle comes to life at night with color-changing LED lights illuminating the castle.

We got a sneak peek inside Wednesday... watch the video clip above to see what this magnificent structure is all about.

If you plan on visiting the Ice Castle, it's recommended you dress for winter. Because everything in the castle is made of snow and ice, boots are recommended and if you have kids, a small sled works better than a stroller.