Georgetown Loop Railroad car derails, tips over with 35 passengers on board

GEORGETOWN, Colo. -- Just 24 hours after a historic railroad train car full of passengers tipped off the tracks, the Georgetown Loop Railroad was back in service Wednesday.

The railroad is currently investigating exactly what caused the train to jump the tracks. They believe there may have been a mechanical failure. The car that derailed has been taken out of service, as normal operations continue.

“We pulled in like this and bam, right there, 50 feet,” Tina Fleming, Parlor Attendant Employee said.

At 3:15p.m. Tuesday the train departed the station with 235 passengers on board, when just 400 yards into the trip, the front car suddenly tipped over. Tina Fleming was handing out drinks.

“I was looking down and I saw the lead car off the side of the track, I was trying to keep everyone calm and away from the window,” Fleming.

Fleming rushed to get passengers out of that car, as another employee pulled the emergency line to disconnect that car from the rest.

We asked Tom Hill, the vice president of facilities, to explain what happened.

“That’s why we’re doing an investigation. We believe there was some type of a mechanical type issue. That particular car is about 102-115 years old. They’re mostly antique cars,” Hill said.

He said his train cars are inspected annually by both the Federal Railway Administration and the state. Hill said the train passed the last safety inspection last summer.

“We don’t run anything that’s not top drawer. But you can have any type of mechanical issue. Something may have come loose,” Hill said.

He also said his crew does thorough safety inspections of both the tracks and train cars, multiple times a day. He said the 100-year-old car showed no prior signs of problems. For new passengers, some were apprehensive to ride on Wednesday. But they didn’t let this incident stop them from boarding.

“It’s kind of scary, but we’re here and we’re hoping for the best,” passenger, SiSi Carnero said.

“I hope they did a good job. We are looking forward to it still, even after this,” Passenger Alex Greissel said.

We asked, “What can you say to folks and passengers to help ensure that this won’t happen again?” Hill said, “Well, never is a long, long time. I wouldn’t be truthful if I said never again. Because things can happen all the time, but this is a very safely run railroad.”

Once the internal investigation into the derailment is complete, the Georgetown Loop Railroad plans to turn its findings over to the Federal Railroad Association.