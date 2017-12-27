Fundraiser set to help Westminster tap house stay in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- For half of David Jamison’s 43 years on earth, he’s been a beer guy. So when he opened the Twenty Brew TapHouse in Westminster, it was a dream come true.

Open for two years now, the local taphouse has become a favorite place to taste.

In early September Jamison‘s place was burglarized. Over $9,000 in cash was stolen. The bad guys were caught on video, however, police have yet to identify them.

With warm temperatures and the recent burglary, Jamison is preparing for the worst, closing the place down. He posted online about his situation, and why he might be closing.

Ryan Means of Stem Ciders read the memo, and is rallying a fundraiser at Twenty Brew TapHouse.

Giveaways, live music, and beer, plenty of that, hopefully to raise enough money to keep the place in business.

The Twenty Brew Rally happens Thursday night from 5-8 p.m.

They say the brewing community in Colorado is close. All for one and one for all.