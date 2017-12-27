Firetruck responding to call collides with semi-truck on I-76

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A firetruck that was responding to a call on Wednesday morning collided with a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 76, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened on I-76 just west of Wiggins near mile marker 54. The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed in the area while police investigate.

The interstate reopened around 8 a.m.

It’s unknown how many people where inside the vehicles but there were serious but non-life threatening injuries, state troopers said.

Authorities said both vehicles were traveling eastbound at the time. It is unclear which vehicle was at fault.