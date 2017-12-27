× Denver school bus driver was talking on phone when bus crashed, district says

DENVER — Denver Public Schools said Tuesday surveillance video shows the school bus driver was using ear buds and talking on the phone when her school bus crashed into a parked SUV on December 19.

The bus had 18 students on it when it crashed at 19th Avenue and Newport Street.

DPS said it’s against school district policy for bus drivers to use their cell phone while driving.

The driver in this case, Nykeshia Gilliam, is no longer employed with the district.

According to the police accident report, Gilliam told officers she fell asleep and drifted off the road.

No one was injured in the crash.