Channel 2, FOX31 reporter Dave Young retiring after 33 years

DENVER -- We're saying farewell to a longtime Denver reporter and a great colleague to all of us on Wednesday.

Channel 2 and FOX31 reporter Dave Young will be signing off on Wednesday after decades of reporting and anchoring the news in the Mile High City.

Young joined Channel 2 News in 1984 and joined FOX31 when the two stations merged in 2009.

A special goodbye this morning on Daybreak to my colleague and friend @DaveYoungTV 33 years on-air and retiring! Good luck Dave!! #KDVR pic.twitter.com/xFfLaq4Kze — Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) December 27, 2017

Since then Young has covered some of the biggest stories in Colorado.

He was one of the first reporters to go inside Pepsi Center when it was built in 1999 and he was one of the first reporters on the scene after the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.

We'll miss you Dave!