Boulder woman hopes to ban choke, prong, shock collars for dogs

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Boulder woman hopes to ban dog collars that choke, prong, or shock, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Dog trainer Mary Angilly is starting a campaign in hopes to get the proposal on the 2018 ballot.

Her proposal would ban three controversial forms of dog training equipment: choking collars, collars with prongs that poke the dog, and shock collars.

"I don't want residents in Boulder to feel alienated or badly if they're using them," Angilly told the Daily Camera. "This is about educating people and showing them there are other ways."

Choke collars are made of metal links that allow owners to control their dogs by having the collar tighten around the dog's necks.

Prong collars feature a series of prongs with "blunt ends" so that when it is pulled, the prongs pinch the dog.

Shock collars have electric currents that allows owners to deliver anything from a vibration to a full-on electric shock.

If passed, Boulder would be the first city in the United States to enact such a ban.

The Daily Camera reports that similar efforts have passed in places outside the U.S., including Canada and England.