Where to recycle your real Christmas tree around Denver

DENVER — Christmas is over – which means its time to start taking down those Christmas decorations.

If you have a real Christmas tree, the experts say it’s a good idea to get rid of it quickly, before it gets dry.

Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the house or garage.

Several metro Denver communities offer tree recycling programs. Every city has a different place where residents can drop off trees.

We have a list of a few of them below – if your city or county is not listed check with your local officials.

Adams County

Free recycling for live Christmas trees starting Tuesday through Jan. 14 at the Adams County Regional Park located at 9755 Henderson Rd. in Brighton. The county says there will be signs to direct you to the drop off site.

Aurora

The city of Aurora is offering several locations to drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 8. You can drop off your trees at Del Mar Park, Olympic Park or Saddle Rock Golf Course.

Aurora asking everyone remove all nails, decorations and tree stands before recycling.

Broomfield

Broomfield has six locations for residents to drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 8. Trees are being accepted at Anthem Community Park on the east side of the parking lot, Broadlands Park West on the northwest side of the parking lot, Bronco Park north of the backstop, the Community Park Ball Fields, Lac Amora Park, and Meridian Park.

Denver

Denver residents can set their trees out for collection at their normal trash pick-up location by 7 a.m. on Jan. 5 or Jan. 12. For more on the city of Denver’s tree recycling program visit their website.

Douglas County

In Douglas County you can drop your trees off at Bayou Gulch, Challenger Regional Park, Fairgrounds Regional Park, and Highland Heritage Regional Park. The county says you can drop off your tree through Jan. 31.

Frisco

If you are in the mountains, you can also drop off your tree in Frisco at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard/Highway 9 and Marina Road. through Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

The trees will help fuel the “Spontaneous Combustion bonfire” being held on Jan. 20.

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch is offering four locations for residents to drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 17. You can drop them off at Dad Clark Park, Highland Heritage Regional Park, Redstone Park, and Toepfer Park.

Lakewood

The city of Lakewood is offering tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Jan. 7 at Lakewood’s Greenhouse on Yale Avenue between Estes and old Kipling streets. The city says signs will point people in the right direction.

Littleton

Locations in Littleton include South Suburban’s Willow Spring Service Center and Cornerstone Park at 5150 S. Windermere St. Trees are being accepted through Jan. 15.

Loveland

There are three locations to drop off trees in Loveland. Residents can drop them off at Centennial Park, Kroh Park, and the Loveland Recycling Center. The drop off sites are open from sunrise to sunset until Jan. 31.

Parker

Parker has two locations to drop off trees through Jan. 29. Trees are being accepted at Challenger Regional Park and in the east paved parking lot of Salisbury Park.