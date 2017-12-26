× RTD granted permission to resume testing on Gold Line commuter rail

DENVER — RTD will be able to resume testing immediately on the long-delayed Gold Line commuter rail.

A Public Utilities Commission administrative law judge granted a motion to resume testing on the new commuter rail line that runs between Union Station northwest Denver, Adams County, into Arvada and out to Ward Road in Wheat Ridge.

Commuter trains have not run on the Gold Line since earlier testing was completed in July.

RTD has been trying to resolve issues with crossing warning times on the A Line, the commuter rail line that runs to Denver International Airport.

The 15 crossings on the G Line utilize the same technology.

The judge’s decision requires the use of flaggers at all G Line crossings and train horns will sound as they approach the crossings.

The G Line was originally scheduled to open in fall 2016.