Report: Vice President Mike Pence arrives for vacation in Aspen area

ASPEN, Colo. — Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the Aspen area Tuesday.

The Aspen Times reported he and his wife, Karen Sue, flew into Vail and then his motorcade headed west on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon and then south toward Aspen.

Traffic delays were reported from Eagle to the Roaring Fork Valley.

The report said he’s staying at a residence in the Snowmass Village area until January 1.