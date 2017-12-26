× Old donated phones can help US troops

DENVER — If you have old phones around the house, there are a lot of ways you can get rid of them. Some options even include giving back to the military.

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a national nonprofit that collects cell phones and uses them to buy calling cards for troops. There are drop off locations all over the area.

Franc Reed with the order of the Purple Heart helps organize all the donations. He also hands out calling cards.

“Being able to call and talk to your family and your loved ones is a tremendous moral booster for the troops and for the families also,” he said.

Cell phone providers like AT&T or Verizon also take donated phones. Each compnay has a different charity they work with.

If you want cash for your phone, there are now kiosks at various grocery stores that will pay you for your old phone.

Whatever method you choose, there are tons of ways to get rid of an old cell phone. Chances are, there’s someone out there that could use it. ​

