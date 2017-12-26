How Denver and Colorado compare to Erie’s record setting snowfall

DENVER — The latest snowfall total for Erie, Pennsylvania is nearly 63” from this lake effect snow event that is now entering its 5th day.

Here’s some local perspective.

Denver’s biggest snowfall event over 5 days is 45.7” from Dec. 1-5 of 1913.

Erie has had 60.5” in 3 days.

Colorado’s biggest 3-day snowfalls (by county) according to the National Climatic Data Center: