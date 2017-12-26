How Denver and Colorado compare to Erie’s record setting snowfall

DENVER — The latest snowfall total for Erie, Pennsylvania is nearly 63” from this lake effect snow event that is now entering its 5th day.
Here’s some local perspective.
Denver’s biggest snowfall event over 5 days is 45.7” from Dec. 1-5 of 1913.
Erie has had 60.5” in 3 days.
Colorado’s biggest 3-day snowfalls (by county) according to the National Climatic Data Center:
- Adams County WESTMINSTER 08 ESE 12/21/2006 29.0″
- Alamosa County GREAT SAND DUNES NM 3/19/2003 26.1″
- Arapahoe County BUCKLEY AFB 10 SSE 3/20/2003 46.3″
- Archuleta County PAGOSA SPRINGS 2/17/1938 72.0″
- Baca County CAMPO 7 S 12/30/2006 42.0″
- Bent County LAS ANIMAS 10/25/1997 31.5″
- Boulder County SILVER LAKE 4/15/1921 98.0″
- Broomfield County BROOMFIELD 11 NE 3/20/2003 36.1″
- Chaffee County SALIDA 10/31/1961 44.0″
- Cheyenne County ARAPAHOE 12S 12/31/2006 36.0″
- Clear Creek County CABIN CREEK 3/19/2003 90.0″
- Conejos County CUMBRES 11/23/1931 75.0″
- Costilla County SAN LUIS 88 SW 11/25/2013 28.5″
- Crowley County MANZANOLA 16 N 12/31/2006 24.5″
- Custer County WESTCLIFFE 118 NE 3/20/2003 49.1″
- Delta County CEDAREDGE 105 NNW 2/2/2016 32.5″
- Denver County DENVER 98 SW 3/19/2003 33.7″
- Dolores County RICO 3/23/1893 46.4″
- Douglas County LARKSPUR 4 NW 3/20/2003 53.0″
- Eagle County VAIL 2/13/1995 34.5″
- El Paso County RUXTON PARK 3/19/2003 66.0″
- Elbert County KIOWA 14 ENE 3/20/2003 43.7″
- Fremont County PENROSE 11/4/1946 30.0″
- Garfield County GLENWOOD SPGS 2 1/27/1969 41.0″
- Gilpin County CENTRAL CITY 3 NW 3/20/2003 63.4″
- Grand County FRASER 16 E 3/20/2003 64.0″
- Gunnison County CRESTED BUTTE 62 N 12/21/2010 64.0″
- Hinsdale County RIO GRANDE RSVR 2/26/1987 64.0″
- Huerfano County LA VETA PASS 5/2/1916 57.0″
- Jackson County SPICER 12/29/1973 47.0″
- Jefferson County CONIFER 3 WSW 3/20/2003 75.0″
- Kiowa County HASWELL 11/5/1946 32.0″
- Kit Carson County STRATTON 10/26/1997 28.6″
- La Plata County VALLECITO DAM 1/13/1997 59.5″
- Lake County LEADVILLE LAKE CO AP 2/14/1995 39.0″
- Larimer County FRYS RANCH 4/15/1921 62.0″
- Las Animas County BONCARBO 15 WSW 12/31/2006 44.0″
- Lincoln County KARVAL 11/3/1946 30.0″
- Logan County STERLING 11/29/1983 23.2″
- Mesa County MESA LAKES RESORT 4/4/1974 48.0″
- Mineral County WOLF CREEK PASS 4 W 1/28/1956 104.0″
- Moffat County HAMILTON 12/31/1951 36.0″
- Montezuma County MANCOS 11 NNE 2/11/2013 30.6″
- Montrose County MONTROSE 73 ENE 2/3/2016 31.8″
- Morgan County FORT MORGAN 78 WSW 12/21/2006 23.5″
- Otero County LA JUNTA 10 WSW 12/31/2006 41.5″
- Ouray County OURAY 1/17/1895 33.0″
- Park County BAILEY 10/5/1969 48.4″
- Phillips County HOLYOKE 4/19/1920 24.0″
- Pitkin County REDSTONE 4 W 2/5/1989 53.0″
- Prowers County LAMAR 12/31/2006 34.0″
- Pueblo County RYE 11/4/1946 50.0″
- Rio Blanco County MARVINE RCH 1/11/1997 45.0″
- Rio Grande County SUMMITVILLE 12/14/1940 54.0″
- Routt County PYRAMID 12/31/1951 39.0″
- Saguache County MARSHALL PASS 1/25/1948 42.5″
- San Juan County SILVERTON 02 NNW 1/30/2008 47.5″
- San Miguel County TROUT LAKE 12/31/1977 51.0″
- Sedgwick County SEDGWICK 5 S 3/12/1977 26.0″
- Summit County BRECKENRIDGE 2/9/1893 41.5″
- Teller County VICTOR 12/5/1913 39.3″
- Washington County AKRON WASHINGTON CO AP 12/25/1982 27.1″
- Weld County FORT LUPTON 63 WNW 12/21/2006 29.0″
- Yuma County YUMA 10/23/1906 26.0″