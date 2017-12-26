Photos: Georgetown Loop Railroad tips over during passenger trip

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Georgetown Loop Railroad went off the tracks and tipped onto its side with passengers on board Tuesday afternoon.

Viewer Erin Doty said she was on the train for the 3:15 p.m. trip.

“The train started going backwards, felt oddly bumpy. All of a sudden, the train started tipping back and forth and within seconds the train tipped on one side,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Georgetown Loop Railroad said there were no injuries and service on the tourist train was suspended for the rest of the day.

Doty told us her 69-year-old father went to urgent care to be checked out for aches, pains and a stiff neck. She said he is OK. She also said her 13-year-old son hit his head and he is fine.

In pictures shared with FOX31, you can clearly see the car was detached from its wheels. The car was detached from the wheels.

Doty said the staff was helpful but seemed a little unprepared for something like this. She said they asked the passengers if they were OK and if anyone needed a paramedic. Some people filled out incidentforms.

The staff told her they would reach out in a few days to make sure passengers are OK. They issued refunds and she said they were very apologetic.

The spokesperson said the company wasn’t sure yet what caused the accident but he did say it was most likely mechanical failure or ice.