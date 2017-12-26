× Eastbound I-70 reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel after multiple crashes

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Separate crashes shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel for several hours on Tuesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT said that separate crashes happened on the east side of the tunnel – one that involved a jackknifed semi-truck and the other involving multiple vehicles.

The jackknifed semi was near the U.S. 6 Loveland exit. Traffic was able to get around the crash using the on and off ramps – but CDOT said to expect delays.

Loveland Pass also remains closed.

Closed- EB I-70 MM 213 Eisenhower Tunnel,b/c Multiple vehicle crash E of tunnel;Expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2017

The crash involving multiple vehicles happened east of the tunnel. It is unknown if there were any injuries in that crash.

The interstate reopened about 7:45 a.m.