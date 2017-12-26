Cold temps today then a warming trend

DENVER — Snow continues in the Central and Northern Mountains this morning then ending by Noon with sunshine this afternoon.

Wind gusts above treeline 30-70 mph creating high avalanche danger. 48-hour snow totals range from 1-2 feet. The next chance of mountain snow is not until next week.

Across the Front Range, fog and flurries this morning give way to sunshine this afternoon. Cold highs around 24.

Sunshine and warmer temps on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

50s on Friday with high winds. A cold front drops in that night.

Saturday highs in the 30s, dry. Sunday also looks dry with 40s.

