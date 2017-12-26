Cold air to push east, Colorado to warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Warmer temperatures will be returning to the state as a whole over the coming days.

Tuesday, temperatures were 20 to 30 degrees warmer in the mountains than they were in the metro areas and over the plains. The warmer mountain temperatures quickly improved the road conditions, however strong wind is contributing to an avalanche threat -- mitigation work and slides may be of travel concern overnight through Wednesday.

Low clouds along with the cold pool of air will be pushed east of us throughout Wednesday and into Thursday. With that, temperatures make a quick return to average and above.

The metro areas have to get through a cold night first. Denver will cool to near 0 and some of the towns/cities around Greeley and Loveland will drop below zero overnight.

As cloud cover decreases Wednesday, temperatures will rebound into the 30s and 40s for the Front Range. Then, some 50s possible by Friday.

During the upcoming holiday weekend there will be a system nearby that will likely drop temperatures again (not to the extent we have had the past few days) and there will be some chances of snowfall in the mountains and possibly in the low country/metro areas too. Something to be mindful of when making plans for New Year's Eve.

