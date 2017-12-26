Broncos plan to start Paxton Lynch in final game of season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos plan to start Paxton Lynch at quarterback for the final game of the season Sunday, coach Vance Joseph announced.

“The plan is to play Paxton,” Joseph said Tuesday. “That was kind of the plan last week, if he was healthy enough to play. So this week that’s the plan: to play Paxton.”

The Broncos will close out the season against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday.

This will be Lynch’s second start this season.

The former first-round pick started against the Oakland Raiders in November. After playing for three quarters and failing to find the end zone, Lynch suffered an ankle injury and left that game.

Joseph has made it clear he wants to see Lynch play more before the season ends. Injuries have limited his playing time this season.

Lynch suffered a suffered a sprained shoulder in the third preseason game.

“We simply want to see this guy play. He’s had one start this year where he played two-and-a-half, almost three quarters. So we want to see him play,” Joseph said.

“He hasn’t played much as a Bronco. It’s simple: We want to see him play. Very simple.”

The Broncos quarterback situation has been a roller coaster this season. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Lynch have all started at least one game.

Siemian beat out Lynch for the starting quarterback job during training camp in August. Siemian was benched in favor of Osweiler after he committed several turnovers.

Osweiler played three games before Joseph named Lynch the starting quarterback for the Raiders game in week 12 when Lynch got injured.

Following that game, Siemian started before suffering a shoulder injury during a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Osweiler returned to the starting role on Sunday.

Joseph had high praise for Osweiler despite Sunday’s loss to the Washington Redskins.

“One thing about Brock is he provides a leadership quality that we haven’t had in that position,” Joseph said.

During the game, video surfaced of Osweiler attemptingto motivate the team on the sideline while Broncos players appeared to ignore him.