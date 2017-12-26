Best friends for 60 years find out they’re biological brothers

OAHU, Hawaii — Two men who’ve been best friends for 60 years just found out they’re actually brothers.

KHON reports that Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been best friends since sixth grade and recently learned they were related through a family history and DNA website.

The two say they shared a special bond throughout their friendship. Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted.

Robinson, who once used Ancestry.com, topped the list of DNA matches. Turns out, they have the same birth mother, and they revealed the surprise to loved ones over the Christmas weekend.

“It was a shock,” Macfarlane told KHON.

“Yea it was shock, definitely and then we thought about it and compared forearms,” Robinson said.

The two called it the best Christmas present they could ever get.

“This is the best Christmas present I can ever imagine having,” Macfarlane said.

“It really is a Christmas miracle, and we’re so happy that we found it,” Macfarlane daughter’s Cindy said.