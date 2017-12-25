Video: Coloradans reflect on their favorite gift this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - As Christmas comes to a close, people reflect on their favorite gift this holiday season.

At Washington Park on Monday, people walking around the park said they were grateful to spend time with friends and family. While others, were grateful to see snow in the mountains and enjoy a white Christmas.

Children said they were most grateful for toys from Santa, while older people said it was health and happiness that meant the most to them.

Watch Emily Allen's video above for some pretty great answers to the question "What's your favorite gift?"