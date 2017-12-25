× Santa delivers mountain snow and cold temps

COLORADO – I’m forecasting 4-14″ of new mountain snow in the next 24 hours (2-14″ has already fallen). Expect I-70 delays to/from ski areas. Wind gusts 25-60mph above treeline.

In Denver, expect a 20% chance of snow. There’s a slightly better chance for Northern Colorado. Otherwise partly cloudy skies, colder highs in the mid 20s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with mid 20s again.

The warmest day of this week is Friday in the mid 50s.

A cold front arrives for this weekend with highs in the 30s.

Merry Christmas! Enjoy the powder.