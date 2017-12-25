Over a foot of fresh snow falls at Colorado ski resorts on Christmas

DENVER — Colorado ski resorts received several inches of fresh powder on Christmas morning.
Over a foot of snow fell in the last 48 hours giving Colorado skiers and snowboarders the gift of a white Christmas.
Here’s a look at some of the snow totals over the last 48 hours, according to Colorado Ski Country USA.
Arapahoe Basin: 16 inches
Aspen Snowmass: Up to 5 inches
Cooper Mountain: 8 inches
Crested Butte: 10 inches
Eldora: 15 inches
Loveland Ski Area: 14 inches
Monarch Mountain: 9 inches
Steamboat: 18 inches
Winter Park Resort: 18 inches
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting an additional 4-14 inches of new mountain snow on top of the snow that has already fallen in the next 24 hours.
The storm system will also bring wind gusts 25-60 mph that could make travel on Interstate 70 difficult.