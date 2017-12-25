One of coldest Christmas Days in Denver history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With a high of 19, this Christmas Day is tied for fifth coldest Christmas high temperature ever recorded in the city.

For others, it was a snowy Christmas:

Tonight's totals will most likely be between zero to three inches for those isolated areas that have snowfall. The mountains near and on the Continental Divide and some areas of the northeastern plains will be in the snow zones overnight.

Specifically for the mountains, the heaviest snow has ended, but strong winds combined with continued light snowfall and cold temperatures will create hazardous driving conditions and dangerously cold wind chill. The strong winds will produce blowing and drifting snow which will create poor visibility, specifically on the high passes including the approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass on I-70. Snowfall should diminish slowly in intensity this evening.

Denver, we are expecting some snow near the city, mostly north of though, it will obviously be cold. For tonight, temperatures in the greater metro area will range from zero to five above.

As snow tapers off overnight and most of the cloud cover clears we will have a sunny but chilly day Tuesday. It'll be very similar to today but a few degrees warmer.

Starting Wednesday there will be a return to average and warmer than average temperatures.

Travel conditions statewide will be improved the rest of the week following tonight's areas of snow and snow packed routes. There will be some additional snowfall in the mountains later this week, but isolated and not nearly as heavy as what they had through Christmas morning.

