Man creates spectacular Christmas lights display in memory of son

NEDERLAND, Colo. -- A man created an elaborate Christmas lights display. But to him, it’s means so much more than just flashing lights. He does it to keep the memory of his late son alive.

“You hold it there and I’ll go get the wire,” Andrew Titchiner said.

In the small mountain town of Nederland, there is a father who misses his son.

“It’s really hard for me to have the holidays without him,” David Shortridge said.

Shortridge’s son, David II, died from liver disease.

“It had gone beyond cure,” Shortridge said.

He had one dying wish.

“He just said, dad, please keep up the Christmas lights. The town enjoys them so much. So, it was my promise to him,” Shortridge said.

But that’s a tough task for an 81-year-old who is battling cancer and, one more thing: He’s blind.

To string up the 12,000 bulbs, Shortridge got help from a stranger. The man answered an ad in the paper.

“I was able to help build a resume to get a job and then it just turned into a friendship. I never expected to meet someone this late in life and become a surrogate-son. But it’s nice and gives me a tie to the community,” Andrew Titchiner said.

“Andrew is so much like my son. He’s kind and considerate,” Shortridge said.

Together, hand over hand, the two spent hours hanging the LED lights in the winter weather.

“We get hurricane winds up here all the time,” Titchiner said.

Andrew and David shaped some of the lights into reindeer. This new-found friend is now helping Shortridge fulfill a promise to his son.

“I know, he’s got to be looking down at these lights right now saying, good job dad. Good job,” Shortridge said.

The lights will be up through the New Year. The display is located near Conger Street and Lakeview Drive in Nederland.