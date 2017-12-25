Kneaders Low Fat Onion Spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Low Fat Onion Spread from Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

1 Cup Low Fat Cottage Cheese

4 Ounces Light Cream Cheese

2 Teaspoons Lemon Juice

Red Peppers, Chopped and Roasted to Taste

Garlic Salt, to Taste

Freshly Cracked Black Pepper, to Taste

¼ Green Onions, chopped

Instructions:

In a blender, combine all ingredients except the green onions. Pulse until smooth.

Pour Mixture into a medium bowl and stir in onions.

Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.

Spread chilled mixture on Kneaders seeded baguette slices and broil for 3 minutes.