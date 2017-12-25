Kneaders Low Fat Onion Spread

Low Fat Onion Spread from Kneaders Bakery & Cafe
1 Cup Low Fat Cottage Cheese
4 Ounces Light Cream Cheese
2 Teaspoons Lemon Juice
Red Peppers, Chopped and Roasted to Taste
Garlic Salt, to Taste
Freshly Cracked Black Pepper, to Taste
¼ Green Onions, chopped
Instructions:
In a blender, combine all ingredients except the green onions. Pulse until smooth.
Pour Mixture into a medium bowl and stir in onions.
Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.
Spread chilled mixture on Kneaders seeded baguette slices and broil for 3 minutes.