Firefighters knock down early morning fire at abandoned sugar mill in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Fire crews working to figure out what caused a fire at an abandoned sugar mill in Longmont early on Christmas morning, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The Boulder County Sheriffs Office said the fire crews responded to the fire in the 11,900 block of Sugar Mill Road just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

Firefighters were able quickly put out the flames and prevent it from spreading through out the property. Crews will remain on scene this morning to monitor hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The building also caught on fire in September 2016. The cause and nature of that fire was never determined.