Driver injured after vehicle crashes into wall in Parker

PARKER, Colo. – A driver was injured after a vehicle crashed into an electrical box and hit a wall in Parker on Christmas morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

South Metro tweeted about the incident at 9996 Twenty Mile Rd around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The driver was transported with unknown injuries.

South Metro Firefighters just completed extrication of an injured driver after a serious collision at 9996 Twenty Mile Rd in Parker. Electrical and natural gas utilities were damaged, surrounding businesses are without power and gas until repairs are made. pic.twitter.com/BkmHleLDA4 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 25, 2017

The crash damaged some electrical and natural gas utilities leaving businesses in the area without power and gas for some time, officials said.

Crews are working to repair the lines to restore gas and power to area businesses. There is no estimated time for utilities to be restored.

It is unknown what led to the crash.