Don’t let your real Christmas tree become a fire hazard

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department has some important information about what to do with your real Christmas tree once the holidays are over.

The experts say it’s a good idea to get rid of it quickly, before it gets dry.

Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the house or garage … or even placed outside against the home.

Although Christmas tree fires aren’t common, when they do happen they can turn very serious quickly according to firefighters.

Several metro Denver communities offer tree recycling programs. Check with your city’s website for information.

