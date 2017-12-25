Head-on crash kills 3 on I-70 near Tower Road in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on I-70 east of Tower Road in Aurora Monday night.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash involved a Dodge pickup truck and a Dodge Caravan.

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries.

State troopers said the three people who were killed were all adults. They did not have information about the person who was taken to a hospital.

Eastbound I-70 was closed at Tower Road during the investigation.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.