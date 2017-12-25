Colorado ski resorts receive gift of snow for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Christmas Day was a success for Colorado ski resorts. The ski areas piled on more and more snow Monday. Thousands of people hit the slopes over the holiday.

“I prayed hard, hard, hard for snow and we got it,” a woman, visiting from Georgia, said.

Some 2,500 skiers and snowboarders powered through the strong winds at Loveland Ski Area on Christmas. Just under a foot of snow fell there since the night before Christmas.

“It was knee-deep in powder, an enthusiastic snowboarder told FOX31.

Winter Park, Keystone and Breckenridge all received more than a foot of new snow on Monday. Driving conditions along I-70 were an improvement on Monday compared to weekend conditions.

Those making the drive up the mountains said this Christmas has proved to be one of the best days for a ski trip so far this season.