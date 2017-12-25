Colorado Proud Holiday Appetizers

Chef Jason Morse, Owner of 5280 Culinary for Colorado Proud shows us how to make an all Colorado meal this holiday season.
Colorado Lamb Meatballs by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions
Serves: 10-12
Ingredients
- 3 lbs Colorado lamb, ground chuck
- ½ cup red onion, diced
- 5 Tbsp 5280 Culinary Fishy Fishy seasoning, herb seasoning
- 2 Tbsp 5280 Culinary Rub A Dub seasoning
- 5 Tbsp garlic, chopped
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 cup Asiago blend cheese
Preparation
- Preheat your cast iron dutch oven on the stove top or in the oven to medium heat, this will prevent burning of the meatballs and spattering of any cooking liquids
- In a large stainless steel mixing bowl, add the lamb, onion, seasonings and garlic and mix well. Adjust seasoning if needed.
- Next add the eggs, cheese and breadcrumbs and mix well to combine
- Once fully combined take approx. 3 tbsp of mixture and make into meatballs. Make bigger or smaller depending on your preference
- Open your heated cast iron dutch oven and place the meatballs into it. Cook for about 3 minutes to sear the meatball, then turn the meatballs over to the other side and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes
- Add your favorite recipe or brand of red sauce to the skillet and cover. Be careful to watch for spattering of juices.
- Return to the stovetop or oven and continue to cook until the meatballs reach 140 degrees internal temperature, using a cooking thermometer. Approx 15 minutes
- Once meatballs are fully cooked, enjoy with ravioli or over some spaghetti
- Or roast in the dutch oven until fully cooked and serve on a bed of Hummus with Tzatziki Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions
Serves: 10
Ingredients
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 cup sushi vinegar or aji mirin
- 2 cups white cane sugar
- 4 tsp cornstarch
- 4 tsp fresh ginger, shredded
- 3 tsp fresh garlic paste
- 3 Tbsp ketchup
- 4 tsp Gochujang paste / sauce
Preparation
- Mix the cornstarch and sugar and set aside
- Add the water and vinegar to a saucepan and bring to a boil
- Stir in the sugar/cornstarch, ginger, garlic, Gochujang and ketchup
- Turn heat to a simmer and cook for 8-10 minutes or until desired thickness
- Remove from heat and transfer into a cooling pan, cover and vent, and refrigerate until completely cooled
- Stir well before use
- Will last up to 14 days with proper cover and refrigeration