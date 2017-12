Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of people found the true meaning of Christmas in Denver's Civic Center Park Monday.

What began as a simple idea ten years ago has grown into a recurring Christmas miracle.

More than 500 volunteers from all walks of life helped give things from blankets to socks to toiletries to people who are in need.

Dave Young's video shows us how this gift-giving event was good for everyone there in his video.