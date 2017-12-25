10 stores, restaurants open on Christmas Day

DENVER — Whether or not you need to make a quick trip to the store because you ran out of something or need a last minute gift, it’s good to know where you can go.

Although most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day in Colorado, there’s still some options for your last minute stocking stuffers.

There’s also several restaurants open on Christmas Day in case you decide to go out last minute, and most movie theaters are open if you opt for a movie with the family.

As always, it’s a good idea to call your local location ahead because hours tend to vary by location.

Here’s 10 places you can find open on Christmas Day 2017.

7/11: Most locations are open 24/7.

Circle K: Most locations are open 24/7.

CVS Pharmacy: Most locations are operating under normal hours on Christmas Day.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours

Family Dollar: Select locations are open with limited hours.

McDonald’s: Corporate owned stores are open with regular hours, franchise locations vary. Call ahead.

Rite-Aid: The majority of locations are open for regular hours on Christmas Day.

Safeway: Some Safeway locations are open with limited hours. Some locations are closed though, be sure to check your local location ahead of time.

Starbucks: Most locations are open with regular or limited hours. Hours will vary by location.

Walgreens: Most locations are open regular hours on Christmas Day, according to their website.