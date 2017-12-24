Watch: Broncos players ignore Brock Osweiler as he screams at them on the sideline

LANDOVER, Md. — It would appear the Broncos players have no interest in listening to Brock Osweiler.

Frustrated by the team’s terrible offensive performance in a 27-11 loss to the Redskins, Osweiler appeared to try to motivate his team by screaming and shouting at them.

Such motivational tactics have worked for people like Tom Brady, but in this case, his teammates flat out ignored him. Not a single player even looked at him.

Brock Osweiler yelling at teammates and nobody paying attention whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/RvhXSDahD8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 24, 2017

Things have not gone well for Osweiler since returning to the Broncos earlier this year. Osweiler signed a one year deal with the Broncos after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

He signed as the backup quarterback, but with both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch not playing well, Osweiler started four games for the Broncos.

Of course, who can forget the best Osweiler sideline video of all time from his first stint with the team when he was backing up Peyton Manning.