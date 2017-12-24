Von Miller’s face is all over his amazing Christmas cleats

LANDOVER, Md. — Von Miller went all out for his pregame cleats ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Miller’s cleats are covered in his own emoji face – also known as the “Vonmoji” – complete with a Santa hat and jingle bells on the laces.

Von Miller going with the "Vonmoji" Christmas cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/quBJ7kqu0Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 24, 2017

Von Miller’s adidas holiday cleats are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FbGuwwvH4Q — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) December 24, 2017

The cleats were made by Adidas who also made special holiday cleats for several other players across the NFL, including Emmanuel Sanders, according to USA Today.

Of course Miller can’t wear the festive cleats during the game – but he no doubt wins the competition for best cleats.

The Broncos (5-9) are in the nation’s capitol to face the Redskins (6-8) on Sunday.