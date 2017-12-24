× Thousands of folding bicycles recalled over fall hazard

Brompton has issued a voluntary recall for roughly 8,400 Folding Brompton Bicycles because the bottom bracket can break, which may cause you to fall.

Bicycles with the following serial numbers are being recalled: 1403284144 to 1705150001

The recalled bikes were manufactured from April 2014 through May 2017.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, no injures or incidents have been reported.

You can contact an authorized Brompton dealer to get a new bottom bracket cartridge installed for free.