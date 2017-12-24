× Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Castle Rock police shot a man after the suspect came out of the home with a gun on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said police responded to reports of a suicidal subject at 1330 S Sierra Dr. around 2:52 p.m. on Sunday.

The man came out of the house with a gun and officers shot the man around 3:11 p.m., police said.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.