Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Castle Rock police shot a man after the suspect came out of the home with a gun on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said police responded to reports of a suicidal subject at 1330 S Sierra Dr. around 2:52 p.m. on Sunday.
The man came out of the house with a gun and officers shot the man around 3:11 p.m., police said.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No officers were injured in the incident.
39.372212 -104.856090