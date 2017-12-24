‘Please don’t hurt him:’ Some Broncos fans think Kirk Cousins will be in Denver next year

LANDOVER, Md. – The Broncos are taking on Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins in the nation’s capital on Sunday – and some fans think they’re facing their future quarterback.

Cousins is the centerpiece of Sunday’s game because he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in a few months, if the Redskins don’t use the franchise player tag on him for the third straight year.

The Broncos on the other hand have had uncertainty at quarterback all season, which has led some Broncos fans asking to get Cousins in Denver.

A few of those fans showed up to FedEx Field on Sunday with signs like “Cousins + Broncos = Super Bowl 53” and “Kirk Cousins scouting trip.”

A few Broncos fans also took to Twitter asking the team to “be nice” Cousins on Sunday.

Despite all the talk, Broncos coach Vance Joseph said this week he is not evaluating Cousins for the future but called him a “special guy.”

“You watched the guy play; he’s poised, he’s smart and he has a really strong arm,” Joseph said this week. “He’s a tough guy, also. He’s been hit a lot this year. He has like [38] sacks and he hasn’t blinked at all.”

Cousins is ranked eighth in the league in passing with 3,636 yards and tied for seventh in the league with 24 touchdown passes ahead of Sunday’s game.

ESPN’s Mike Sando compiled a list of potential destinations for Cousins this week with Denver making the list.

“This team seems desperate for a veteran after faring so well with Peyton Manning,” Sando wrote. “Cousins would surely get more from the Broncos’ weapons. He could be the quick fix Elway needs. Price could be irrelevant after what happened to Denver this season.”

But Sando added that the Broncos “could be leery about spending big for a quarterback they do not know well.”

“There could be more cost-effective alternatives in the veteran market, and if the Broncos are drafting early enough, they could see a solution there.”

Sando is not the only reporter to link Cousins to Denver, several other local and national NFL reporters have also floated the possibility.

Despite the losing season, the Broncos have remained focus on this season. This is the second consecutive season the team has missed the playoffs.

“What happens next year with our quarterback is not my concern right now,” Joseph said about next season’s starting quarterback situation this week.