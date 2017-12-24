One injured after oil tanker explosion in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A truck driver was injured after an oil tanker exploded in Weld County early Sunday morning, officials said.

The explosion happened around 2:30 a.m. near Highway 14 and County Road 129 outside of Raymer, Colorado.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to Northern Colorado Medical Center where they remain in stable condition, according to Leroy Warboys with the New Raymer Fire Department.

30 volunteer firefighters from nine different stations battled the blaze until the all clear was given at 9:30 a.m.

There were no additional injuries.

It is unknown what led to the explosion.